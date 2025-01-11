Kansas State Fans React To Will Howard Reaching CFP Championship
The stage is set for the CFP championship.
Ohio State defeated Texas and will face Notre Dame for the title, with the Buckeyes opening as 9.5-point favorites.
Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who never won a postseason game in Manhattan, KS, has the opportunity to win his first championship. Kansas State fans expressed support for their former quarterback reaching new heights.
And of course, there were others that criticized Kansas State for moving on from Howard in favor of Avery Johnson. Johnson had a solid season in his first start but the Wildcats once again missed the postseason.
"How stupid do K-State fans have to feel right now," one user said. "Begged to push out Will Howard, a QB who led them to their first Big 12 title in 10 YEARS. Constantly disrespected him for a mediocre QB in Avery Johnson just because he was a 4-star out of high school."
Howard never defeated Texas in his three starts against them in the Big 12. He discussed this matchup ever since clinching his ticket to the semifinals.
"There was one team that I never beat in the Big 12, and it was Texas," Howard said after his Rose Bowl victory. "So I'm really looking forward to this game, man. I've played them four times, and I definitely have some feelings about them."
He responded by going 24-of-33 for 289 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Longhorns.
Ohio State plays the Fighting Irish on Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
