Kansas State Fans Unleash On Jerome Tang After Series Of Transfers
Kansas State men's basketball is undergoing a series of losses to the transfer portal, with the latest being big man Ugonna Onyenso and star guard Dug McDaniel.
Many Wildcats fans are pointing the finger at coach Jerome Tang. The program now has no starters from last season, with the only possibility if Max Jones stays with another year of eligibility.
"I’ve run out of bad things to say about Jerome Tang," one fan said. "You can only beat a dead horse from so many angles. I’m beside myself."
Kansas State's Tournament expectations last season slowly deteriorated with each conference loss, and the Wildcats essentially needed to be perfect in the last month of the regular season to compete in March. An underwhelming season likely pushed away several key pieces.
For now, the Wildcats will go to the drawing boards to reload their roster. They added star guard Abdi Bashir Jr. but need much more to complete their team again. In addition to losing stars like McDaniel and Coleman Hawkins, they also lost depth pieces in the frontcourt.
Hopefully, at least Tang's season-ending message sticks with the players as they depart.
"This year, we've learned that one of the definitions of coach is 'a vehicle that takes people from one place to the next safely,'" Tang said after falling to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. "My job this year was to get them from where they were at to where they wanted to go safely. It's a journey. I don't know if we got there fully, but for the rest of my life and theirs, they can call me 'Coach.'"
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.