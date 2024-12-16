Kansas State Football Named Friendliest Fanbase in College Football
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman likes to brad about Wildcats fans' loyalty and commitment.
Apparently, they have the "friendliest" fanbase in college football, according to Betway Insider.
"Generations of K-Staters have carried this legacy, transforming a simple tune into a powerful symbol of unity," the article read. "Willie the Wildcat, their beloved mascot, leads the charge, rallying the purple-and-silver crowd and reminding everyone why K-State is the pride of Manhattan, Kansas. Based at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium and part of the Big 12, the Kansas State Wildcats received 100% positive reviews and 43% positive sentiment. This gives them a total score of 10 out of 10, placing them firmly at number one in our rankings."
Kansas State's season ended with a 21-29 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones (10-3). Their Big 12 championship expectations slowly declined as November developed, officially ending after losing three of their last four. They are reeling from the recent losses after DJ Giddens declared for the NFL draft while Jayce Brown and Keagon Johnson entered the transfer portal. They hope to regroup offensively to compete again for a conference title and a possible playoff position.
In the meantime, Wildcats fans have another opportunity to show their camaraderie by cheering on their team against Rutgers (7-5). K-State heads to Phoenix for the Rate Bowl on Dec. 26.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.