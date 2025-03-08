Kansas State Football Projected To Reach "New Level" This Season
Kansas State is one of the most successful college football teams in the last four seasons.
Now, it's perhaps time for the Wildcats take the next step. At least that's what some are projecting this season.
According to 247Sports, K-State is among the teams expected to make a big leap in 2025.
Here's what the article stated: "The Big 12 is more wide open than any other Power Four league in 2025, but for the College Football Playoff berth that comes with winning the conference. The Wildcats are as consistent as they come as a perennial contender in this league with at least eight wins in all but two of the last 14 full seasons. Despite that year-after-year success, they have yet to break through with a CFP appearance. Next year could be when that changes, especially if takes a leap in his second season as the starting quarterback."
The Wildcats are among just eight programs to win at least eight games the last four seasons.
The only other schools to accomplish this are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Ole Miss. That's good company considering those teams have combined to win eight national titles since 2014.
K-State returns plenty of firepower to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Junior quarterback Avery Johnson is back for his second year as the starter. There's also electrifying running back Dylan Edwards, which gives the Wildcats one of the nation's top quarterback-running back combos in the Big 12.
