Kansas State Hoops On The Radar Of Nation's No. 3 Recruit In 2025
It is becoming the norm for the Kansas State basketball program to contend for the nation's top players.
The latest is Huntington (Ohio) Prep guard Darryn Peterson listing the Wildcats among his top eight choices. The news was first reported by The Field of 68.
The 6-foot-5 Peterson is rated the nation's No. 3 in the 2025 class by 247 Sports. The other schools in contention are Ohio State, Washington, Kansas, Louisville, USC, Arizona State and Kentucky.
Last year Peterson averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is expected to visit Manhattan, Kan., at some this fall. It is more proof coach Jerome Tang is at least putting the program in contention to land top talent.
Peterson joins four-star wing Cam Ward as recent top-tier recruits to have interest in the Wildcats.
Ward, out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will spend his senior year at Largo High School. Ward is the No. 52-ranked player on the ESPN 100 while 247Sports list him at No. 62. The athletic wing can score on all three levels, thriving on the inside largely due to his athleticism. He's also a desirable asset on the defensive end with a non-stop intensity, allowing him to guard multiple positions.
It won't come easy drawing Ward or Peterson to K-State with multiple powerhouses in consideration, but the coaching staff will do everything in their power to convince them.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
