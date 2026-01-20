Kansas State lost 32 players to the transfer portal and saw many staffing changes following a disappointing 6-6 2025 season. In 2026, new head coach Collin Klein and the Wildcats turned to the transfer portal to address holes left in the roster by departing players. Kansas State landed the commitment of 25 transfers in the 2026 transfer class as of January 20th.

Of the 32 former Wildcats that entered the transfer portal, four were wide receivers, including Kansas State's leading receiver from the 2025 season, Jayce Brown. Coach Klein and Kansas State's new receivers coach, Thad Ward, added three new targets for returning Quarterback Avery Johnson as they look to replace departing productivity and fill out a receiver room headlined by returning receptions leader Jaron Tibbs.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Izaiah Williams

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Izaiah Williams (0) warms up prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound, former four-star from Tampa, Florida, redshirted for the Aggies in 2024, recording only two catches for 22 yards. In Williams' redshirt freshman season, he showed improvement in limited snaps, hauling in 7 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. Williams' season was highlighted by a three-reception game against South Carolina in which Williams tallied 50 yards and a touchdown.

Izaiah Williams' combination of speed and route running should make him an impact player for years to come after following his former offensive coordinator, Collin Klein, to Manhattan. Williams' father, Melvin Williams, played defensive end for the Wildcats from 1998 to 2002 and was later selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL draft. Williams committed to Kansas State on January 5th and will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Joshua Manning

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Joshua Manning (0) celebrates after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 213-pound, former 4-star from Lee's Summit, Missouri, played in 12 of 13 games as a freshman, totaling 115 snaps and carving out a role on the special teams unit. In Manning's sophomore season with the Tigers, his playing time increased, as he started seven games and appeared in all 13, where he registered 13 receptions for 192 rushing yards and a touchdown rush for four yards. In 2025, during his junior season, Manning started all 12 regular-season games for the Tigers, totaling 29 receptions for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Joshua Manning is a high upside player with a great combination of speed and size. Manning projects to be an impact player for the Wildcats, offering a potential deep ball and 50/50 threat on the perimeter for Kansas State. Manning was a primary target for the Wildcats coming out of high school and even took a visit with now starting quarterback Avery Johnson in the summer of 2022. Manning's familiarity with the Wildcats goes beyond football, as his cousin, Taj Manning, is a junior forward on the Kansas State basketball team. Manning committed on January 7th and will have one season of eligibility remaining for the Wildcats.

Incoming Wildcat Transfer: Brandon White

Oct 11, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Brandon White (1) reacts after pulling in a 46-yard catch while being guarded by Utah State Aggies cornerback Noah Flores (21) during the first half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound, former 3-star from Cincinnati, Ohio, signed with Kentucky in the class of 2022, redshirting his freshman season and only appearing in six games over the next two seasons. White transferred to Hawai'i for the 2025 season, where he had 38 receptions for 399 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. The highlight of White's season came against Air Force, where he recorded a career high 7 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Brandon White brings elite speed and explosiveness to the Wildcats, being able to stretch the defense vertically on any given play. White could find a home on the special teams unit for the Wildcats in 2026, having return experience at his previous stops. White committed to Kansas State on January 17th and will have one season of eligibility remaining for the Wildcats.

