Kansas State Women’s Basketball Eyes Momentum as Wildcats Return to Bramlage

The roar is returning to Manhattan. After a weekend that saw them dismantle one of the nation’s last remaining unbeaten teams, the Kansas State Wildcats are heading home to Bramlage Coliseum for a critical three-game homestand. Sitting at 10–9 overall and 3–3 in Big 12 play, the Wildcats find themselves at a seasonal crossroads.

That renewed energy was sparked by a massive road upset at No. 17 Texas Tech. By knocking off a top-20 opponent on its home floor, K-State reinforced that its youth-heavy roster has the toughness to compete with the Big 12’s elite. Now, the Wildcats return to the 'Octagon of Doom' with a chance to turn belief into consistency.

Why the Wildcats Are Dangerous Right Now

Their opponent team is the Houston Cougars (6–12, 0–7 Big 12). The match is about to get underway on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on ESPN+ (Brian Smoller, Missy Heidrick, Sophie Smith)

The theme is Hawaiian Night. If that wasn't interesting, they even set up a giveaway. The first 500 K-State students will receive a custom K-State Hawaiian shirt. The tickets are available through SI Tickets

History favors the Wildcats, who own a 5–0 record against the Cougars. Head coach Jeff Mittie has also found success in the matchup, holding a 14–6 career record against Houston, including a perfect 4–0 mark since arriving in Manhattan.

The win in Lubbock marked Kansas State’s second victory over an AP Top 25 opponent this season. It is the fifth consecutive year the program has defeated multiple ranked teams.

A Home Court Built to Win

Physicality has become K-State’s calling card. Against Texas Tech, the Wildcats dominated the glass with a +26 rebound margin (46–20). That's their best of the season and one of the most lopsided rebounding performances by the program since the 2009–10 season.

Since that year, Kansas State has posted just six games with a rebound margin of +20 or better. It was five, of which have occurred between November 2023 and the present.

Tess Heal continues to deliver elite conference play. In Big 12 action, the senior guard is shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range. To add more, she also got 93.3 percent from the free-throw line while surpassing 100 points in league play.

Gina Garcia, a freshman guard from Barcelona, leads all Big 12 freshmen and ranks fourth nationally among freshmen with 93 total assists. She is now the 10th freshman in program history to eclipse the 90-assist mark and the fourth to do so under Mittie.

Brandie Harrod continues to assert herself on the interior. With 49 offensive rebounds this season, she sits one board away from becoming just the seventh freshman in Kansas State history to reach 50 offensive rebounds in a single campaign.

Bramlage Coliseum remains one of the most imposing venues in women’s college basketball. Kansas State owns a 417–162 (.721) all-time record inside the building, now in its 38th season. Under Jeff Mittie, the Wildcats have been particularly unforgiving against non-conference opponents at home, compiling an 87–12 record.

