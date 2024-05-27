Kansas State Hoping Chimobi Ikegwuruka Can Contribute Immediately
Versatility at the guard position is vital in today’s basketball.
In mid-May, Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang added Chimobi (Mobi) Ikegwuruka to check that box.
Ikegwuruka, a 6-foot-6 junior college transfer from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, averaged 19 points and 10.3 rebounds last season for the Panthers.
“He is an athletic wing who is a big-time acrobatic finisher that will be exciting to watch in the open court,” Tang said. “He is also a versatile defender who can switch and guard 1-4.” said Ikegwuruka, who has three years of eligibility left, enjoys putting that athletic ability on display. “Sometimes, to me, dunking is issuing a statement, and I want to put a statement out there on who I am and what I can do,” Ikegwuruka recently said in a story on the K-State athletic website. “When I dunk the ball, I want to add a lot of passion.”
In addition to his athletic ability, Ikegwuruka brings a wealth of international experience. He played for the Irish U16 National Team at the 2019 FIBA European U16 Championships as well as for two club teams in the Czech Republic.
“Our fan base will love getting to know Mobi, who speaks four languages fluently
and has a variety of interests including fashion and photography,” Tang said.
Doing interesting things outside of basketball, Ikegwuruka said, makes him a better
player on the court. “Just trying a bunch of new stuff will make me happy off the court and it'll flow onto the court,” he said.