Kansas State In The Mix For 2025 Recruit Ashton Moore From Louisburg
Obviously, siblings are different, even twins.
But Kansas State football program trusts the foundation. The Wildcats know what senior linebacker Austin Moore can do on the football field.
Dating to the 2022 season, Moore has started the last 27 games for the Wildcats. Last season he was selected Second Team All-Big 12 by the coaches.
So as one Moore is wrapping up his K-State football career, the Wildcats would like another one to follow. Louisburg senior Ashton Moore, 6-foot, 200-pounds, recently revealed K-State offered him a scholarship to play in the program in 2025.
Ashton is coming off a tremendous junior season at Louisburg High School where he put up impressive numbers on both sides of the ball.
In helping Louisburg go 9-1, Moore rushed for 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 125 tackles.
K-State has shown they like the family connection. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe excelled at K-State and was drafted in the third round this spring by Dallas.
There is a Beebe eager to follow in his brother’s footsteps and have the same kind of success. Camden Beebe redshirted last season at K-State. Beebe could see action this fall on the offensive line.
WILDCATS GET RICE CB FROM TRANSFER PORTAL
The Wildcats received another player from the transfer portal Friday.
Former Rice cornerback Jordan Dunbar announced he is joining K-State this season after redshirting last year. He will have two years lef of eligiblity. Dunbar confirmed the news by switching his X profile to saying he attends K-State.
Before redshirting last year, he was an All-Conference USA selection in 2022 after recording 25 tackles and eight pass-breakups. He was also a C-USA All-Freshman first-team pick in 2021.
