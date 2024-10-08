Kansas State Injury Update: TE Brayden Loftin's Latest Status Revealed Vs. Colorado
Kansas State is expected to play without tight end Brayden Loftin Saturday at Colorado.
Loftin continues to deal with a knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago in the loss to BYU. Coach Chris Klieman provided an update Monday afternoon.
"I doubt if Brayden will be available this week," Klieman said. "I think we're probably another week away. We're still hopeful but I don't want to say for sure he's playing because he still has to pass a few more tests."
Loftin had seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns before the injury. The Wildcats still have plenty of firepower at tight end in Will Swanson and Garrett Oakley.
Oakley caught a touchdown in the win against Oklahoma State Sept. 28.
K-STATE HOOPS RECRUIT SETS DECISION DATE
The Kansas State basketball program has to wait a few more weeks before knowing if it lands one of the top recruits in the nation.
Five-star Darryn Peterson plans to make a decision Nov. 1, according to On3.com. Peterson is rated the No. 3 player in the country. The Wildcats are the finalists alongside USC, Kansas and Ohio State.
During the offseason, Peterson announced he was transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. It is the No. 1 ranked high school program in the country. Last year Peterson played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Prolific Prep has produced NBA players Josh Jackson, Gary Trent Jr., and Jalen Green. Last year they had three McDonald's All-Americans.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
