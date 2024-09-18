Kansas State Jumps Opponent In Big 12 Power Rankings
Kansas State is starting to gain more respect around the Big 12.
After beginning the season among the favorites to win the conference, they are climbing the ladder. This week, they moved up to No. 2 in the Big 12 power rankings by the Houston Chronicle.
Here's what the Chronicle wrote: "K-State will be looking to start its season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. The Cougars and Wildcats are squaring off for the ninth time in history, each team winning four games. The last time the K-State came away with a win in the series was 1976."
The Wildcats jumped from No. 3, switching spots with rival Oklahoma State. They play the Cowboys next week in a potential matchup of unbeatens. Oklahoma State must first get by conference favorite Utah Saturday in Stillwater.
WILDCATS STAYING GROUNDED
At 3-0, the Kansas State football team is far from the goal.
The Wildcats want a Big 12 championship. They want a spot in the College Football Playoff. They want to play for a national title.
So three wins is sort of like holding a lead after the first quarter. There's so much more to accomplish.
The Wildcats have adopted a NSFW motto to describe their early-season success. It basically means they have done nothing yet.
"We have the mindset of, I can't say it but it still ain't (crap)," defensive back Marques Sigle said. "We always have the new-car air freshener in the Prius. We mostly just have that mindset, stay leveled with that."
The Wildcats feel they have something to prove entering Saturday's game even though it's unnecessary. The players are still stinging from a close call on the road against Tulane two weeks ago. This is the same Tulane team that gave Oklahoma a similar test last week for three quarters before faltering late.
The Wildcats should have no apologies for squeaking by the Green Wave, but that's their mentality.
"I'm really excited to start the Big 12 on the road," linebacker Austin Romaine said. "I think we can show people we can be a really good road team. We didn't show it as well against Tulane. We still came out with a win. I think we can show everybody what we're about on the road against BYU."
