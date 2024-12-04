Kansas State Lands First Five-Star Recruit In Program History
Linkon Cure made the Kansas State football program and fan base sweat a little more than expected but the decision is final.
On Wednesday, Cure announced he is attending K-State to play for the Wildcats. He signed an official letter of intent at his high school in front of friends and family. There were concerns if Cure would honor the verbal commitment he made last July. Reports surfaced of him weighing between the Wildcats and Oregon Ducks, who came into the picture late.
Cure came away impressed after visiting Oregon last week. It was his final visit before the early signing period, which starts Wednesday.
Cure is the first five-star recruit in K-State history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Cure is a two-sport star at Goodland (Kan.) High School. He is also a standout basketball player. He is the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit and ranked No. 32 nationally.
In the summer, Cure said the Wildcats always had the edge because of the school being in his home state. He also has a strong relationship with K-State quarterback Avery Johnson, who helped the Wildcats when recruiting Cure.
It was a major victory for coach Chris Klieman landing Cure over the Ducks. While the Wildcats struggled this season, Oregon is the No. 1 team in the nation and will participate in the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are projected to land somewhere like the Liberty Bowl.
