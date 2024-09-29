Kansas State Makes Proper Adjustments Against Ollie Gordon
After a slow start, the Kansas State defense answered the call in defending Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon.
Gordon started fast but only finished with 76 yards on 15 carries in the Wildcats' 42-20 victory Saturday.
"I think it was more hitting our fits tighter in the backfield, playing on the other side of the line of scrimmage," linebacker Austin Romaine said. "Then we started tackling really well. We shut him down."
The Wildcats made slowing Gordon a priority. He began the season touted as the best running back in the Big 12. K-State Chris Klieman said the team made all the proper adjustments after the first quarter.
It also helped the Wildcats were ahead double-digits most of the second half, thus neutralizing the Cowboys' running game.
"We were so, `hey, let's get after the quarterback' because it looks like playaction and he can crease you when you do that," K-State coach Chris Klieman said. "I thought we played a little bit more under control up front and stayed up in our gaps. I thought we tackled really well. You don't wanna get that guy running downhill at you or you're gonna have a headache."
Most importantly, the victory helped the Wildcats recover from a disappointing defeat at unranked BYU the previous week. The win over the Cowboys keeps them in at least contention of gaining ground in the conference standings.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI