Kansas State Managing QB Avery Johnson's Health With Situational Running Plan
The Kansas State Wildcats are expecting a dominant season with quarterback Avery Johnson at the helm, but they cannot jeopardize his health.
Considering the strength of the Wildcats' running back room, allowing Johnson heavy touches on the ground is not ideal. Rather, coach Chris Klieman suggests they'll allow him to run on a situational basis.
"A lot of times a lot of those runs are off of reads," Klieman said. "Take the first play of the game based on what they did. We were handing the ball to DJ. They took that away and then he had the option to flip it to Dylan or run the football."
Johnson contributed 37 rushing yards on three carries in their Week 1 matchup against UT Martin while also passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
"There's a lot of those playaction or plays where there is a read where maybe he keeps it, maybe he gives it," Klieman said. "We'll see every week maybe a little bit different how teams play that. I would assume that a lot of teams are going to play that to make sure that he has to give up the football because he's so dynamic."
The RB tandem of DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards combined for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' opening matchup.
"The designed runs are less right now than in the past seasons," Klieman said. "Twofold on that, one, it's a long season as well as we feel we're doing some better things in the throw game."
K-State returns to action on Saturday against the Tulane Green Wave.
