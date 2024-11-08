Kansas State Needs Help To Make Big 12 Title Game, College Football Playoffs
The Kansas State Wildcats were in control of making it to the Big 12 title game but now they need a little help.
Last week's loss to Houston made the path a bit tougher but it remains possible. First, the Wildcats must win their three remaining games against Arizona State, Cincinnati and No. 17 Iowa State. That is the portion they control.
What is out of their hands is Colorado. The Buffaloes are ahead in the standings, so the Wildcats need them to lose at least once. The problem is Colorado has a favorable schedule remaining, with games against Texas Tech, Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech (6-3) is the only team with a winning record. Utah was the preseason media favorite but has disappointed. The Jayhawks are just 2-6, but even the Wildcats would root for their biggest rivals that weekend. The Cowboys are another team that has sputtered after being the No. 3 pick in the preseason.
The Wildcats can only blame themselves for their predicament. They have every chance to stay atop the race but blew a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead against the underdog Cougars. If Colorado keeps rolling behind quarter Shedur Sanders and coach Deion Sanders, many will consider this a disappointing season for the Wildcats.
They began the season with such high expectations, with some talking national title and quarterback Avery Johnson for the Heisman Trophy.
