Former NFL QB Blasts Shedeur Sanders for ‘Zero Effort’ Move in Browns’ Loss
Shedeur Sanders had a game to forget in Sunday's blowout loss to the Bears, one that featured a highlight reel of the Browns quarterback's lowlights in just the fourth start of his rookie season.
Sanders threw for zero touchdowns and three interceptions in the 31-3 beatdown, completing a little over 50% of his passes while taking five sacks. In his defense, the Browns as a whole struggled against a more complete Bears team that was stronger in nearly every category across the board, from offensive efficiency to sheer hustle.
Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel pointed out one particular play from Sunday's loss that Sanders probably wants back: his first interception of the game that happened in his own territory early in the third quarter. Daniel didn't blame Sanders too much for the pick itself, which looked like really good coverage from the Bears' defense.
However, Daniel did take issue with what Sanders did—or didn't do—after throwing his pick:
"This is going to get on the coach's nerves, and you can get mad at me for pointing it out all you want," Daniel said in a film breakdown on X (formerly Twitter). "Watch Shedeur first, before we get to the back view. After the interception, what are you taught as a quarterback? To not stand there. He is the only guy to move to chase. Every other guy is chasing, I promise you that's getting talked about."
The video shows Sanders standing completely still in the pocket after his ill-fated throw while the rest of the Browns' offense chased down Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson, who picked off Sanders. Given that Sanders turned the ball over deep in Cleveland's own territory, his teammates immediately hustled and showed the urgency to prevent the Bears from potentially scoring a defensive touchdown, but Sanders just stood there for some reason.
One NFL fan compared the incident to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams throwing an interception in a game against the Eagles earlier this season, after which Williams was seen sprinting back to tackle the defender. Even Patrick Mahomes was willing to put his body on the line with a tackle attempt following one of his bad picks (he ended up missing the defender, but at least he tried).
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski probably won't appreciate Sanders's visible nonchalance when he watches the film back, but it feels like a very teachable moment that the young quarterback can learn from and make sure he shows more effort in the future.
Sanders, who has already been named the Browns' starter for the rest of the 2025 season, will get his next chance to impress in a tough matchup against the Bills on Sunday.