Kansas State Offensive Lineman Returning For Extra Season
The Kansas State offensive line got more experienced on Thursday.
Taylor Poitier, a senior who started last year, revealed he was returning for another season after being granted an extra year of eligibility.
Here's what he posted on X: "Why not? Lets do this thing."
Taylor started at guard most of the season.
SIGLE GETS BIG NEWS
Former Kansas State defensive back Marques Sigle gets to showcase his skills in front of every NFL team in a late February.
He recently revealed he is invited to participate in the NFL Combine Feb. 27-March 2. His performance could even further improve his draft stock after an impressive showing this week at the East-West Shrine Game.
Last year Sigle had 60 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three pass break-ups last season. He is considered a late-round pick.
MORE EXPECTATIONS FOR HAWKINS
Coleman Hawkins has been magnificent during the Kansas State Wildcats' dominant two-game win streak.
But while coach Jerome Tang is impressed, he still encourages Hawkins to do more.
“What I’ve challenged him to do is to score and rebound more," Tang said after Kansas State's blowout win over Oklahoma State. "He does those two things, then the other things will come easy for him. Our team needs that from him, we need him to be a scoring threat. It makes the defense focus in on him and it makes the game easier for the other guys.”
Tang holds the star forward to high standards because he knows his uniqueness.
“He’s gifted with his vision, he can see the play before the play," Tang said. "He can post, too. He can draw a double team in the block or he can draw a double team on the perimeter. And when he wants, which I’d like him to do a little bit more, he can really shoot the ball. You can’t guard him one way. Whatever they do to him, we can move him and he still becomes a mismatch.”
Hawkins was anticipated to take Kansas State to the next level this season but has been relatively underwhelming thus far. However, performances like Wednesday night illustrate why hope shouldn't be lost for Hawkins - or the Wildcats - just yet. They have their next redemption opportunity against Iowa State (17-3, 7-2 in Big 12) Saturday afternoon.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI