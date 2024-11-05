Kansas State Offer Three-Star Wide Receiver Recruit Out Of St. Louis
Even though the Kansas State Wildcats are dealing with last Saturday's disappointing loss to Houston, there is always chance to build on the future.
On Monday, the Wildcats offered three-star receiver Jacob Eberhart out Kirkwood (Mo.) High School in the St. Louis area. A junior, Eberhart is rated the No. 7 receiver in Missouri.
WILDCATS LOOK TO BOUNCE BACK
The Kansas State Wildcats were stunned by the Houston Cougars in their latest matchup, which should serve as a wake-up call for the rest of the season.
Their next game comes against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 16, following a bye week for the Wildcats. The Sun Devils are 6-2 on the season—a much more impressive record than the 4-5 Cougars. This should put into perspective for coach Chris Klieman and company the challenge awaiting them.
While the Sun Devils are the stronger opponent from a record standpoint, Kansas State wide receiver Keagan Johnson saw a different level of resilience in the Cougars.
"I feel like we had the momentum, but that team they fought hard," Johnson said. "There's certain teams that when they lose momentum, they kind of back off. Man, that team, they were fighting."
K-STATE WOMEN CRUISE IN OPENER
The Kansas State women's basketball showed why they were the preseason favorite in the Big 12.
On Monday, they rolled to a 92-45 victory against Green Bay in the season opener. Jaelyn Glenn led the way with 19 points and nine rebounds while Kennedy Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats are ranked No. 13 nationally.
Taylor was 5 of 8 from the field while Glenn hit four 3-pointers. The only hiccup was All-American center Akoya Lee sustaining an ankle injury that caused her to miss the second half. Coach Jeff Mittie said he doesn't expect Lee to miss any games.
