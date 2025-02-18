Kansas State Puts Another Dent In NCAA Tournament Hopes With Second Straight Loss Against Utah
The Kansas State Wildcats were on top of the world amid six consecutive victories. They've lost two since this streak after dropping to Utah Monday night, their first back-to-back losses in a month.
Here are a few takeaways from their battle in Salt Lake City:
1. Coleman Hawkins lacked aggression again.
Slight concern settled in amid Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins' offensive production drop-off the last two games. Those concerns may be amplified after a third consecutive underwhelming performance in such a critical season stretch. Hawkins attempted just five shots, scoring seven points with three turnovers and four personal fouls. He even passed up attempting a possible game-tying shot in the waning moments, which ultimately allowed Utah to clinch the victory.
2. Ezra Ausar and Lawson Lovering get the game balls tonight.
With Utah star guard Gabe Madsen relatively quiet most of the night, Ezra Ausar and Lawson Lovering took command with one of their best performances of the season, respectively. They combined for 36 points on 50 percent shooting with 18 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive glass. Lovering, a 35.4 percent free-throw shooter this season, went 7-of-12 from the line in his best display this year. Madsen had the leeway clutch up when necessary, knocking down his two 3-point shots in the final 5.5 minutes of the game.
3. The Wildcats were dominated on the boards all night.
Rebounding issues hadn't been a problem for Kansas State for a while...until Monday night. Utah had 51 rebounds, with 21 on the offensive end. The Wildcats compiled just 28, with six from the guards. This is understandable with the Runnin' Utes' bigger lineup, but getting outdone by nearly double on the glass is still an issue. The inability to rebound defensively gave up second-chance opportunities and halted their chances to get out in transition.
