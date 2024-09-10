Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Assesses His Early-Season Play
It hasn't been quite the start Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson expected from an individual standpoint.
He has thrown for 334 yards with four touchdowns and one interception while adding 77 rushing yards. Not exactly the numbers for someone who was considered a darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate during the preseason.
"I still think I have a lot of room to grow and a lot of improvement to be made," Johnson said. "Week 1, I feel like was very average for me. Week 3, I feel like I made steps but I look to make bigger strides, especially from Week 2 to Week 3 because that's where some of the biggest strides are made."
Some forget Johnson is still young. He's just a sophomore set to make his fourth career start Friday against Arizona. Johnson feels things will eventually get going. With the Big 12 conference season here, there is no better time than this week.
And Johnson remains undefeated as a starter, dating to last year's bowl win against North Carolina State. A strong performance this week should put him back on the Heisman radar while also showing the Wildcats are for real.
"I'm still young," Johnson said. "I still got a lot of improvement to make but I feel like I'm still really confident in myself. 3-0 as a starter, so I'm confident where I'm at with my team."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
