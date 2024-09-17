Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Breaks Down What Needs To Improve In Passing Game
During his weekly press conference, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson provided his thoughts on what things need to improve on offefnse.
The first was developing chemistry with the receivers.
"I think the biggest thing is just getting on the same page as those wide receivers," Johnson said. "We have a lot of decision routes, option routes where those guys have an option to make a decision. So just being able to make sure that we're all on the same page. We're getting to our right depths to make sure that I can go out there and trust that, `Hey, this guy's gonna get here.' I just put the ball where I know where it needs to be: where I was putting it all week in practice."
He also said his footwork is another issue.
"For me, it's just cleaning up my footwork in the pocket and being able to make some of those throws that I made all week at practice and being able to put that on film on Saturday," Johnson said.
K-STATE PREPARING FOR BYU ALTITUDE
The Kansas State Wildcats are looking to continue moving up the ranks in Week 4 by taking down the BYU Cougars.
K-State is traveling to the mountains to face off against the Cougars following multiple weeks of playing in the heat against the Tulane Green Wave and Arizona. Wildcats coach Chris Klieman is not taking any chances with the new-look atmosphere for his team.
"Two weeks ago, we were talking about humidity and heat," Kilieman said. "Now, we're talking about being cool and elevated. What a crazy league we're in."
