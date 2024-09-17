Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Gets Compared To Heisman Winner, NFL MVP
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is a fringe candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season.
He's also far from winning an NFL MVP.
Still, there are comparisons to Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson. That's who BYU defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga likens to Johnson.
“He’s a special athlete,” Poppinga said. “I was at the University of Virginia and played against Lamar Jackson two different times, and I feel like this guy’s as special of an athlete as that guy is.”
Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, won the Heisman in 2016 at Louisville after having 4,928 total yards and 51 touchdowns rushing and passing. Johnson possesses similar dual-threat ability. Johnson has tallied 677 yards this season in three games, leading K-State to a 3-0 record.
AVERY PREPS FOR THE UTAH ALTITUDE
Johnson got an early start on preparing for playing in the high altitude against BYU Saturday in Provo, Utah.
The city's elevation is four times higher than Manhattan, Kan., at 4,500 feet, which can cause breathing and fatigue problems if not acclimated. Johnson said he is taking supplements from nutrition coach Scott Trausch.
"I started taking some supplements from Scott," Johnson said. "It's supposed to help with the elevation. It's not going to be a nine-day difference. I'm not going to breathe extremely well but it's supposed to help kind of when we get up in those elevations."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI