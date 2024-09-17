Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Gets Head Start On Altitude Preparation
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson got an early start on preparing for playing in the high altitude against BYU Saturday in Provo, Utah.
The city's elevation is four times higher than Manhattan, Kan., at 4,500 feet, which can cause breathing and fatigue problems if not acclimated. Johnson said he is taking supplements from nutrition coach Scott Trausch.
"I started taking some supplements from Scott," Johnson said. "It's supposed to help with the elevation. It's not going to be a nine-day difference. I'm not going to breathe extremely well but it's supposed to help kind of when we get up in those elevations."
The plan is for Johnson to use the supplement for two weeks after Saturday's game. After playing Oklahoma State, the Wildcats to play at the Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder (5,400 feet).
"So that the thinner air doesn't necessarily get to us as much as so that we can play a whole four quarters," Johnson said.
The Wildcats are in contrasting environments two of the next three games after playing the road opener at Tulane in New Orleans.
"Two weeks ago, we were talking about humidity and heat," Kilieman said. "Now, we're talking about being cool and elevated. What a crazy league we're in."
Klieman later added, "It's interesting because you look at the forecast, I think it will be an O-lineman's dream because it's probably going to be in the 50s by kickoff. It's something that we're aware of. We're doing some things with our guys. It will be another element we have to handle."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
