Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Never Shies From Big Moments
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson always looks like he's laid back.
From the hair to the smile, he forever appears in a good mood. The coolness translates into the huddle, which is why he has no problem stepping into the realm of being "the guy."
It starts Saturday with the opener against UT-Martin.
Johnson is more than ready.
"I've prepared for this moment my whole life," Johnson said earlier this week. "If I wasn't prepared, there would probably be some nerves there."
A sophomore with just two starts, Johnson is the face of a program with a passionate fan base. The football team is always center of attention. This is the most anticipated season in recent history. The Wildcats are among the favorites in the Big 12. There is talk of making the College Football Playoff. Some are mention the starting quarterback in Heisman Trophy conversations.
It just makes it more special for Johnson.
"I'm just super blessed to be able to go out there and be able to play the game that I love, be able to play at a school like Kansas State where the fans show so much support," Johnson said. "I don't feel like there's any pressure. I just got to to go out there and do what I've been doing my whole life and that's just having fun playing the game."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
