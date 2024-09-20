Kansas State QB Avery Johnson Still Has Another Level To Reach
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson is making progress in his first season as the starter.
This week, offensive coordinator Conor Riley gave an assessment of the sophomore's production through three games. The Wildcats are 3-0 entering Saturday's game at BYU.
"He's continued to grow and I think he'd be the first to admit he's still a 19-year-old kid," Riley said. "But he is seeing things so much better and progressing so much better. He's getting such a better, better feel for it."
Riley said it's just a matter of Johnson gaining more comfort with each snap. Saturday marks only his fourth career start.
"Getting those repetitions in what I like to call an uncontrolled environment," Riley said. "An uncontrolled environment is you're not wearing a green practice jersey, you can get hit. You don't have a script ... With each rep that he is getting, I see him improve throughout the week. But I still will admit on it and he would say the same thing that there's still a lot of growth out there and that's exciting."
WILDCATS GAINING RESPECT
Kansas State is starting to gain more respect around the Big 12.
After beginning the season among the favorites to win the conference, they are climbing the ladder. This week, they moved up to No. 2 in the Big 12 power rankings by the Houston Chronicle.
Here's what the Chronicle wrote: "K-State will be looking to start its season 4-0 for the first time since 2012. The Cougars and Wildcats are squaring off for the ninth time in history, each team winning four games. The last time the K-State came away with a win in the series was 1976."
