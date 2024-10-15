Kansas State RB D.J. Giddens Finally Gaining Respect Around Nation
Kansas State running back D.J. Giddens entered this season with a chip on his shoulder.
Many around the program felt he lacked recognition despite being one of the top backs in the Big 12. He leads the conference with 786 yards and two touchdowns on 108 carriers. The production has played a role in the 5-1 start after Saturday's victory against Colorado.
"He practices the way you guys watch him play," coach Chris Klieman said. "He's one of the guys where we try and give him a few breaks during the week, and he doesn't want them. He wants to stay out there, he wants every rep he can get."
Last week he had 182 yards on 25 carriers. Although Avery Johnson grabbed most of the headlines, it was Giddens who shouldered most of the offensive load. His running makes it easier for Johnson to impact the passing game.
Giddens is expected to end this season No. 3 on the Wildcats' all-time rushing list, trailing only Darren Sproles and Deuce Vaughn. The production finally has him being mentioned among the nation's best.
"He runs with great patience as well as physicality, and as everybody has seen, he has the ability to make people miss," Klieman said. "He's playing at such a high level and excited to see him finally start to get some of the respect he deserves."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI.
