Kansas State RB DJ Giddens Making Case For Big 12's Best Running Back
When the season began, all the talk was about Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon being the best running back in the Big 12.
The preseason hype has faded after the emergence of Kansas State's DJ Giddens. After running for 187 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's win against the Cowboys, Giddens is making his case as the league's top back.
"You know, I know there's only one ball and we want to get it to everybody but when 31's got it in his hands," K-State coach Chris Klieman said, "He's pretty dang good. We talked about all of the guys having a role, the kid's got a big role."
Giddens leads the league with 604 yards. He broke out for a 66-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys. Klieman credited offensive coordinator Conor Riley for making the proper audible call to put Gidden in the best position to produce.
They also felt he took Saturday's game as a personal challenge because he was facing Gordon.
"I think he hears things and he wants to prove a point as well," Klieman said. "DJ Giddens is a great football player."
While Giddens had success, Gordon struggled the final three quarters against the Wildcats.
"We were so, `hey, let's get after the quarterback' because it looks like play-action and he can crease you when you do that," Klieman said. "I thought we played a little bit more under control up front and stayed up in our gaps. I thought we tackled really well. You don't wanna get that guy running downhill at you or you're gonna have a headache."
