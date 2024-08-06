Kansas State RB Transfer Dylan Edwards Already Making Presence Felt
Everyone knows Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards is fast.
Now, the hope is he picks up the playbook quickly.
Edwards, who transferred from Colorado, is already impressing the coaching staff thus far in fall practices. The first thing they noticed, obviously, is his speed.
"Just the fact that he's got that burst," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said Monday. "It looks like he's shot out of a cannon at times. You see he's got that quick feet and that burst through the hole."
Last year Edwards made six starts in 12 games for the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes. The transfer means he can play in his home state. Edwards grew up in Derby, Kan. As a freshman, he had 76 carries for 321 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He also added 36 receptions for 299 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
He should provide depth to a backfield that already includes standout DJ Giddens, who is expected to provide leadership for Edwards.
"He's still learning the offense," Klieman said. "There's a lot of offense to learn. We're trying to spoon feed him a little bit. He can pick up as much as he can learning from DJ (Giddens)."
The Wildcats hope a strong running game can help take the pressure off sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson, who is in his first season as the full-time starter.
