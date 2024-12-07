Kansas State Receiver Announces He's Hitting Transfer Portal
The Kansas State Wildcats lost a player to the NCAA transfer portal Friday.
Redshirt freshman receiver Tre Spivey announced on social media he was leaving the K-State program.
Here's what he posted on X:
"After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal with 3 left," Spivey said. "Thank you for everything. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat."
This season, Spivey caught 14 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.
WILDCATS PREPARED FOR THE PORTAL
With the influx of players Kansas State recently signed, head coach Chris Klieman says they will now reach into the transfer portal for more acquisitions Monday.
"To have the great [Wednesday] morning that we had, and then at 8:25, when that closes, we open up the next book," Klieman said. "There's all sorts of conversations opening the next three days."
It's hard to determine the Wildcats' immediate needs with not knowing who is returning yet.
"It's kind of the nature of the beast right now," Klieman said. "We know that we're going to lose some guys. Everybody in the country is losing players to the portal. Some for an opportunity, which none of us disagree with. Some, it's unfortunate, a lot of transactional commitments that it's about what the final dollar amount is. That's not going anywhere ... We're trying to be as competitive as we can."
Still, Kansas State can address some of the issues on the defensive end, specifically in the secondary. Within the Big 12, the Wildcats were middle-of-the-pact in pass defense and near the bottom in interceptions.
