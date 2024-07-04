Kansas State Receives A Verbal Commit From Speedy Defensive Back RJ Collins
Kansas State football program started the Fourth of July with a bang by receiving a verbal commitment from defensive back RJ Collins, one of the fastest high school athletes in Missouri.
Collins, 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back from Staley High School in Kansas City, won the 200-meter dash with a Missouri Class 5 record time of 21.23 seconds and he finished third in the 100-meter dash as a junior.
Collins brings the type of speed that a football team can use him in multiple ways, including kick and punt returning. It’s why Missouri, Iowa State and Nebraska showed interest in him.
“I am grateful to all the coaches who have helped me on this football journey from the beginning,” Collins said on his X page. “To my parents, my No. 1 fans, thank you for being my source of love and helping me develop the drive needed to be successful in the sport I love and life.
“I attribute all my blessings to God’s will, and I am forever grateful. With that being said, I am excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at …”
And next to his words flashes a picture of Collins in a K-State football uniform.
It has been a good week in recruiting for K-State. On Monday the Wildcats landed their first five-star recruit ever in tight end Linkon Cure from Goodland, Kan.
Overall, Collins becomes the 13th high school player to commit to K-State this spring, joining Lincoln Cure, 6-6, 225 tight end Goodland (Kansas)Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200, quarterback Desmet (Missouri), Will Kemna, 6-5, 260, defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175, cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-1, 180, wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225, defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230, linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska), JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland (Florida), Maguire Richman, 6-2, 210, linebacker, Blue Valley (Kansas), Brock Heath, 6-4, 265 offensive line, Blue Valley Northwest (Kansas) and Dominic Mitchell, 6-1, 195, safety, Brophy Prep (Arizona).
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
