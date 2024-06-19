Kansas State Receives Verbal Commitment From Blue Valley Linebacker Maguire Richman
Kansas State football program continues to load up on play-making defensive players during verbal commitment season.
Wednesday, on his X page, formerly Twitter, Blue Valley High school senior Maguire Richman announced he is 100 percent committed to K-State.
Maguire, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, becomes the seventh defensive player to verbally commit to the Wildcats this spring and the third linebacker.
“I would like to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates,” Richman said on his X page. “Your constant support and guidance have played a crucial role in my development and achievements. Blessed to say I am 100% Committed To K-State.”
Maguire is the first recruit from the Kansas City area to verbally commit this spring. Through the years, KC has been fertile ground for K-State. Expect a few more from the area to commit to K-State’s 2025 class of recruits.
Overall, Richman becomes the ninth high school player to commit to this spring, joining Dillon Duff, 6-2, 200-pound quarterback De Smet (Missouri), Will Kemna-5, 260 defensive tackle, Helias Catholic (Missouri.), Weston Polk, 6-2, 210 linebacker, Coppell (Texas) and Martel Jackson, 6-2, 175 cornerback, Derby (Kansas), Adonis Moise, 6-oot-1, 180-pounds wide receiver from IMG Academy (Florida), Dalton Knapp, 6-5, 225-pound defensive end, All Saints Episcopal (Texas), Sawyer Schilke, 6-3, 230-pounds linebacker, Kearney, (Nebraska) and JoJo Scott, 6-2, 175-pounds, Victory Christian Academy, Lakeland, Fla.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
Follow our K-State Wildcats coverage on social media. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KstateOnSI/.
Twitter:@KStateOnSI