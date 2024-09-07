Kansas State's Avery Johnson Excited About Leading Home State Team
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson received some national love with an appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Saturday morning.
He did the interview while warming up for today's game at Tulane.
"We're just excited to get out here in a different environment," Johnson said. "It's our first away game of the year. I think we're just really excited to take on a good Tulane team and just take that one step further."
Johnson was then asked a good question by co-host Pat McAfee, who wondered why Johnson chose to remain home after a solid high school career. He was the Gatorade Player of the Year. He also had offers from several schools, including Oregon and Washington.
While those other programs are strong, Johnson said he was more excited in leading the home team. This is just his second start but some are picking them to win the Big 12.
"It's just a great feeling," Johnson said. "All my guys on this team, they believe in me. All that stuff in the past, none of that really matters to me any more. I still got to make a name for myself. I still got to go out and perform each week. I'm just really excited to be able to do it as in-state kid and be able to do it with such a great supporting cast around me."
