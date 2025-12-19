SI

Tulane’s Jon Sumrall Announces Death of Father Two Days Before Playoff Game

The Green Wave (and future Florida coach) paid tribute to his dad.

Patrick Andres

Jon Sumrall will presumably coach with a heavy heart Saturday against Ole Miss.
Jon Sumrall will presumably coach with a heavy heart Saturday against Ole Miss. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tulane and future Florida coach Jon Sumral’s father George died Thursday, he announced in a Friday afternoon social-media post.

"God gave us more time with my dad than we thought we would get. He left this Earth last night with Mom by his side in the house my brother Joe and I grew up in," Sumrall wrote. "... He was always there for me and I know he will still be watching! ... Love you always Dad!"

Accompanying the post were pictures of George alongside Jon during his stops with Troy, the Green Wave and the Gators.

Jon is scheduled to lead Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday against Ole Miss, despite having taken the Florida job on Nov. 30. The coach has publicly embraced the challenge of leading both teams.

In a piece published Nov. 6 by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Jon attributed his outlook on life partly to George, who RIttenberg wrote "spent years working for the U.S. Department of Defense, and regularly traveled to the Pentagon."

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football