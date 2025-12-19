Tulane’s Jon Sumrall Announces Death of Father Two Days Before Playoff Game
Tulane and future Florida coach Jon Sumral’s father George died Thursday, he announced in a Friday afternoon social-media post.
"God gave us more time with my dad than we thought we would get. He left this Earth last night with Mom by his side in the house my brother Joe and I grew up in," Sumrall wrote. "... He was always there for me and I know he will still be watching! ... Love you always Dad!"
Accompanying the post were pictures of George alongside Jon during his stops with Troy, the Green Wave and the Gators.
Jon is scheduled to lead Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday against Ole Miss, despite having taken the Florida job on Nov. 30. The coach has publicly embraced the challenge of leading both teams.
In a piece published Nov. 6 by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Jon attributed his outlook on life partly to George, who RIttenberg wrote "spent years working for the U.S. Department of Defense, and regularly traveled to the Pentagon."
