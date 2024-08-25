Kansas State’s Avery Johnson Just Cracks Big 12's Top-10 Quarterbacks
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson is gearing up for his first full season at the helm.
Johnson assumed the starting job after QB Will Howard transferred to Ohio State late in the season. With a limited chance to prove himself, some are doubting his potential heading into their first matchup on Aug. 31.
PFF’s Dalton Wasserman is among those potentially underestimating the Wildcats QB. He released a ranking of the Big 12 quarterbacks, where Johnson placed No. 10 of 16.
The full list is as follows:
1. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)
2. Noah Fifita (Arizona)
3. Garrett Greene (West Virginia)
4. Jalon Daniels (Kansas)
5. KJ Jefferson (UCF)
6. Cam Rising (Utah)
7. Rocco Becht (Iowa State)
8. Donovan Smith (Houston)
9. Alan Bowman (Oklahoma State)
10. Avery Johnson (K-State)
11. Dequan Finn (Baylor)
12. Josh Hoover (TCU)
13. Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)
14. Behren Morton (Texas Tech)
15. Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
16. Jake Retzlaff (BYU)
A full campaign under coach Chris Klieman is leading some to pick Johnson as their dark horse Heisman candidate. The rising sophomore passed for 301 yards and three touchdowns in his limited time on the field. He also made good use of his legs, rushing for 225 yards and six touchdowns.
Johnson’s weapon room is filled with talent, including DJ Giddens and Keagan Johnson, meaning there’s no reason he shouldn’t have a breakout season.
