National Writer Picks Kansas State To Make College Football Playoff
This is already one of the most anticipated seasons in Kansas State Wildcats football history.
Now, the national media is starting to hop on the bandwagon.
College football writer Bruce Feldman of The Athletic projects the Wildcats to finish at No. 4 in the rankings after the season.
Here's what he had to say:
"In my first projection, I had Utah here. No knock on the Utes, but I’m going all-in on the Wildcats," Feldman wrote. "I’m buying quarterback Avery Johnson as that big of a breakout star. The 6-2, 195-pound sophomore is a dynamic threat who has folks inside the program very excited about his arm talent. He’ll be even more of a problem with the backfield combo of D.J. Giddens, who finished fifth in the Big 12 in rushing yards last year, and Dylan Edwards, Johnson’s old Pop Warner teammate. Inside the program, there is a feeling this is the most talented collection of receivers the Wildcats have had in years. Top O-lineman Cooper Beebe will be missed, but O-line coach Conor Riley is an accomplished developer up front, and he has a lot to work with. North Dakota standout Easton Kilty will help a lot in the trenches."
Feldman projects Oklahoma State, Kansas and Iowa State as the toughest matchups for the Wildcats. If they can pass those three tests, it's a good chance they will participate in the postseason for the first time since the new format started.
