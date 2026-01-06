Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 6
One of the best college basketball games set to take place tonight is an All-Texas showdown between two teams ranked in the top 15 in the country. No. 14 Texas Tech will hit the road to take on No. 7 Houston.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet to place for this Big 12 showdown.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech +6.5 (-115)
- Houston -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech +230
- Houston -285
Total
- OVER 143.5 (-106)
- UNDER 143.5 (-114)
Texas Tech vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 6
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Texas Tech Record: 11-3 (1-0 in Big 12)
- Houston Record: 13-1 (1-0 in Big 12)
Texas Tech vs. Houston Betting Trends
- Texas Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Texas Tech's last five games
- Houston is 5-1 ATS in its last six games vs. Texas Tech
- Houston is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- Houston has won 14 straight games against Big 12 opponents
Texas Tech vs. Houston Key Player to Watch
- JT Toppin, F - Texas Tech Red Raiders
JT Toppin has been one of the best players in the country this season. He is averaging 21.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He's fantastic on both sides of the court, and any time he brings his "A" game, Texas Tech is live to beat any team in this country. Keep an eye on him as the season goes on, as he'll be one of the most fun players to watch in March.
Texas Tech vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
I was high on Texas Tech heading into this season, but the Red Raiders stumbled out of the gates. They're now starting to hit their stride, and their 55.9% effective field goal percentage is promising heading into tonight when they face a Houston Cougars team that has an effective field goal percentage of just 52.2%.
Texas Tech can match Houston in a lot of its strengths. For example, Houston's rebounding and positive turnover rate put them third in the country in effective field goal percentage, but the Red Raiders aren't far behind them, coming in at 12th in that metric.
I'll take the points with the Red Raiders tonight.
Pick: Texas Tech +6.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
