Kansas State's Avery Johnson, QB Coach Matt Wells Already On Same Page
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson and quarterbacks coach Matt Wells only needed one conversation before becoming BFFs.
From there, they have been tight.
"It's kind of weird because the first time I talked to him was after the bowl game," Johnson said. "I was actually in Puerto Rico. I talked to him on FaceTime. I feel like it just kind of clicked right from there."
Wells brings experience to the quarterback position. He has coaching stops at Oklahoma, Utah State and Texas Tech. It could play a role in helping Johnson deal with the high expectations. He is already considered a darkhorse candidate for the Heisman. The Wildcats also enter with the hype of being among the favorites to win the Big 12.
Sometimes, it amazes Johnson how much knowledge Wells brings to the practice fields.
"I was really excited that we got a mind like coach Wells," Johnson said. "Just kind of growing with him through the spring and fall. It's weird because whenever I have a question about a play, I'll come to the sideline and I'll tell him about the question. Nine times out of 10, he has the same question written down. So it's like we're always on the same page. It's almost like he's reading my mind out there sometimes. That's definitely a great position to be in with your co-offensive coordinator."
