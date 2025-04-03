Kansas State's Chris Klieman Makes Thoughts Clear On NCAA Football Roster Cap
Many college football programs are bracing for the House v. NCAA settlement, declaring teams can't have more than 105 players on their rosters.
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is no fan of the new rule. This means the Wildcats will have to cut many players on the team, which he strongly disapproved of in his Wednesday press conference.
“Make no mistake, I’m not in favor of this at all," Klieman said. "We got a lot of kids that wanna be in the program, that are not gonna be able to be in the program. Then we have the transfer portal also happening in April. There's some positive to that where kids that won't make the 105, and have the opportunity to go elsewhere. But our best players are getting contacted every day right now. It might not be them in particular, but it's gonna be their agent saying they lost somebody in spring ball.”
Klieman believes this unjustly cuts the experiences of players who genuinely want to play for Kansas State.
“We gotta remove a lot of kids from the program, and it sucks, I’ll be honest with you," Klieman said. "There’s a lot of kids that wanna be here and wanna stay here that we can’t have in the program. Kids that are paying their way, have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears in this place, invested academically. Now those kids gotta make a choice. It’s frustrating to me, because I don’t understand why the number came to 105.”
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.