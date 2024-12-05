No Time For Kansas State To Celebrate Recruiting With Transfer Portal Opening
With the influx of players Kansas State recently signed, head coach Chris Klieman says they will now reach into the transfer portal for more acquisitions Monday.
"To have the great [Wednesday] morning that we had, and then at 8:25, when that closes, we open up the next book," Klieman said. "There's all sorts of conversations opening the next three days."
It's hard to determine the Wildcats' immediate needs with not knowing who is returning yet.
"It's kind of the nature of the best right now," Klieman said. "We know that we're going to lose some guys. Everybody in the country is losing players to the portal. Some for an opportunity, which none of us disagree with. Some, it's unfortunate, a lot of transactional commitments that it's about what the final dollar amount is. That's not going anywhere ... We're trying to be as competitive as we can."
Still, Kansas State can address some of the issues on the defensive end, specifically in the secondary. Within the Big 12, the Wildcats were middle-of-the-pact in pass defense and near the bottom in interceptions.
Klieman on what new kicker Cam Patton brings to the team:
"We lost Chris, and we needed to get somebody in here to compete with Leyton, so I'm excited for him," Klieman said. "He's one of the mid-year guys, so he'll get to go through the academic part of it, the conditioning part of it, getting around the players, getting a chance to kick in spring ball."
