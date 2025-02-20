Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Back To Being Roasted On Twitter Amid Three-Game Slump
Coleman Hawkins enjoyed some grace from social media when Kansas State was winning.
Now, the criticism of the Wildcats forward is back amid a two-game slump, the team's first consecutive losses since last month.
"Coleman Hawkins is a huge inspiration to all those around the world trying to make big bucks while being bad at your job," one user said. "He KILLS Kansas State. Man, this kid is hard to watch."
Over the past three games, Hawkins has averaged 6.3 points, five rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He has turned the ball over 10 times and committed nine personal fouls. He is shooting 28 percent from the field and 10 percent from 3-point range.
Hawkins' biggest strength is his versatility in playmaking, affecting the game away from just scoring. After losing to BYU, guard Dug McDaniel suggested that Hawkins be more selfish and aggressive.
“I feel like he should just continue being him," McDaniel said after falling to BYU. "He’s a very unselfish guy, so one of his main things is just trying to be more selfish. Looking to score first and be aggressive to draw the defense, and then pass. He’s kinda looking to pass first, so we just gotta get him to be more aggressive from the jump.”
After nearly a week later with another loss, Hawkins may want to take that advice as Kansas State heads back home.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.