Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Provides Strong Performance In Return From Injury
Kansas State forward Coleman Hawkins made his return Wednesday against the Cincinnati after a three-game absence because of a knee injury.
"Coleman wanted to play," K-State coach Jerome Tang said. "From the time he had the injury, he said I am coming back and I'm going to play. He didn't care what they said about how long it was going to take and he put in incredible work."
The Wildcats were 1-2 without Hawkins. He finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.
"It's great to have him back," forward David N'Guessan said. "A lot of our offense runs through him. He's such a willing passer and playmaker for our teammates. It's nice to have another threat out there who can playmake and also make shots."
LOCKETT RELEASED IN NFL
An era is over in Seattle. Veteran Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was released from the team after a decade-long career.
Seattle drafted Lockett out of Kansas State, where he accumulated 3,710 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, with 2,684 return yards and six touchdown returns. After dominating Wildcats records, he also went on to etch his name in Seattle's football books. Lockett had 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns as a Seahawk, including four consecutive seasons (2019-2022) with 1,000 yards receiving.
A dip in production, paired with the rise of younger receivers, illustrated that Lockett's time in Seattle was likely coming to an end. Lockett alluded to this after the Week 17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
"I think the city is amazing," Lockett said. "I'll always view Seattle as a college town, and maybe this isn't the end, maybe it is the end, but I always will be a Seahawk through and through.
Still at age 32, Lockett could impact a team with his veteran leadership and become a tertiary weapon in a solid receiving core. For now, the former Wildcat reflected on his time in Seattle, tweeted a message of gratitude upon his release.
"I really enjoyed being in Seattle," Lockett tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!!"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
