Kansas State’s Nine-Game Winning Streak Ends as Houston Surges Late in Big 12 Series Finale

The momentum of a dominant road trip met a sudden and dramatic halt on Sunday afternoon at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park. After entering the series finale on the strength of a nine-game winning streak. That also includes two straight run-rule victories over the Houston Cougars baseball team. The Kansas State Wildcats baseball team was unable to complete the sweep.

Kansas State Baseball’s Nine-Game Winning Streak Halted

In a game that swung on a historic eighth-inning rally, Houston surged late to claim a 16–6 victory. The defeat marks a rare setback for a Wildcats squad that has been nearly perfect in 2026, dropping their record to 15–5 overall and 2–1 in Big 12 play.

Despite the loss, K-State remains a force in the conference. Meanwhile, Houston improved to 12–7 (1–2 Big 12) by successfully avoiding the series sweep on its home turf. The result officially ended a streak that tied for the fifth-longest in the history of Kansas State baseball.

In fact, Kansas State appeared poised to pick up right where they left off on Saturday night. At the top of the first inning, senior Carlos Vasquez delivered a statement blow, barreling a two-out, 429-foot grand slam to left field.

The blast was the fourth grand slam of the season for the Wildcats, and it immediately placed the Cougars on their heels with a 4–0 lead. The Wildcats added another run in the fourth inning by capitalizing on a failed pickoff attempt by the catcher. That allowed a runner to score all the way from first base and maintain a 5–3 lead.

Kansas State's starting pitcher, Lincoln Sheffield, worked hard to preserve the lead. And notably striking out a Cougar batter on three pitches to escape a runners-on-the-corners jam in the third.

Sheffield exited in the fourth inning, and Miles Smith entered in relief with runners on second and third. Smith managed to preserve the Wildcats’ 5–3 advantage by inducing a flyout to center field.

The Cougars eventually erased the deficit across the fifth and sixth innings, using a sacrifice fly and a solo home run by shortstop Tyler Cox to tie the game at 5–5.

Houston’s 11-Run Eighth Inning Overwhelms Kansas State

Dee Kennedy worked a gritty nine-pitch walk to lead off the frame, moved to second on a groundout, and then swiped his 12th base of the season. In the bottom of the eighth, the Houston offense exploded for a staggering 11 runs on seven hits. The dam broke when Dylan Maxcey delivered a go-ahead, two-run double that shattered the 6–6 tie and gave Houston its first lead of the day.

The Wildcats were unable to record the necessary outs as the Cougars sent batter after batter to the plate. The offensive surge was eventually capped by Tre Broussard, who launched a walk-off, two-run homer to trigger the run rule and end the contest at 16–6.

While the eighth inning provided the fireworks, the foundation for Houston's comeback was laid by the relief pitching of Rodriguez. Entering the game in relief of Connor Udland, Rodriguez silenced the red-hot K-State bats for six innings.

He allowed just three hits and one run during his appearance, striking out a game-high five batters and preventing the Wildcats from pulling away during the middle innings. Tyler Bryan eventually earned the win. Meanwhile, K-State’s Butler took the loss after being charged with five earned runs on three hits in one inning during the decisive eighth-inning rally.

Despite the final score, several Wildcats maintained their impressive individual forms. Five players recorded hits, led by multi-hit efforts from Carlos Vasquez and Shintaro Inoue.

Inoue, in particular, finished the weekend as one of the most productive players in the nation. He capped the Houston series going 10-for-14 (.714) at the plate, tallying eight RBI and a monstrous 1.000 slugging percentage. Vasquez’s grand slam and multi-RBI performance also marked his sixth game of the season with multiple runs driven in.

Overall, Houston finished the afternoon with 16 runs on 15 hits while committing one error and leaving eight runners on base. Kansas State plated six runs on seven hits, also committing one error while stranding five runners.

Even with the loss, Kansas State’s 15–4 start earlier in the weekend marked the program’s best opening through the first 20 games since 2010. The Wildcats are now 10–2 when scoring first and 7–1 when scoring in the opening frame. K-State has now homered in eight of its last nine games, totaling 19 home runs in that span.

Historically, the Wildcats still maintain a significant edge over Houston, leading the all-time series 9–5, including a 7–3 advantage in games played in the city of Houston. The Wildcats continue their Texas road trip this Tuesday, heading to Waco to face the Baylor Bears. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark.

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