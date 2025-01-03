Kansas State's Coleman Hawkins Wants To Avoid Complacency After Cincinnati Victory
Kansas State is back in the win column after snapping a three-game losing streak Monday night against No. 16 Cincinnati.
Coleman Hawkins says this victory, while exciting, shouldn't translate to satisfaction.
"We can't be satisfied with beating Cincinnati because that's not what our season's about," Hawkins said Friday on the Every Pod A Wildcat podcast. "Our season is about accomplishing the goals that we listed before we started the season. We're taking it one game at a time. Obviously, we celebrate the wins when they happen, but we have 19 more of these games, and each night we're gonna get every team's best shot. That's kind of the mindset I've been taking, and I feel like everyone needs to take that now."
Hawkins had his best performance of the season with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals. He shot 60 percent from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free-throw line. Dug McDaniel and David N'Guessan rounded out the top scoring, collectively adding 30 points on 57 percent shooting.
The journey is just beginning, particularly with the team's goal of playing in the NCAA Tournament. Still, this win provides the Wildcats a solid foundation and confidence boost to overcome the recent losing streak.
They have their next challenge at TCU on Saturday afternoon.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.