Kansas State's Dylan Edwards Hopes To Replicate Avery Johnson's Pop Tart Bowl Performance
About a year ago, Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson made his first true start in the Pop-Tart Bowl against North Carolina State.
He's been the Wildcats' starting signal-caller since. Could the Rate Bowl against Rutgers open up the same door for Dylan Edwards? The sophomore running back recalls watching Johnson shine in the victory.
"I watched the Pop Tart bowl, that was Avery's first start," Edwards said. "He did phenomenal."
Edwards is hoping to obtain a similar result, using this game to propel into next season. He will likely be the starter at the position after DJ Giddens declared for the NFL Draft.
"I'd say yes, especially since this is my first bowl game," Edwards said when asked if he was looking forward to the matchup. "I didn't get the luxury of playing in one last year. Especially being at home and seeing everybody play it definitely put a chip on my shoulder for playing this year. Now that I'm in a bowl game, I'm gonna take full advantage of it."
DYLAN EDWARDS READY FOR OPPORTUNITY AS PRIMARY RUNNING BACK
DJ Giddens' departure from Kansas State leaves a big hole at the running back position.
But Dylan Edwards sounds like he's ready for the task. It will be difficult to uphold the standard Giddens set, as the star back exits the program No. 3 in rushing yards, No. 1 in yards per carry in a season, and No. 4 in scrimmage yards. Nevertheless, Edwards is ready for the opportunity to be the Wildcats' premiere back.
"Just being an all-around playmaker for this team," Edwards said. "Trying to be the best teammate I can be for each and every one of those guys in the locker room. So as long as I do my job, it carries over to other people."
