Kansas State's Jerome Tang Awaiting Friday's Decision By Big-Time Recruit
The Kansas State basketball will know within hours if it lands one of the nation's top recruits.
Wing Darryn Peterson is expected to make his college decision Friday. The Wildcats are among the four finalist, joining USC, Ohio State and Kansas. Peterson is set to make his announcement at 4 p.m., central time on CBS Sports. It would be another big get for coach Jerome Tang.
During the offseason, Peterson announced he was transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. It is the No. 1 ranked high school program in the country. Last year Peterson played at Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He averaged 23.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Prolific Prep has produced NBA players Josh Jackson, Gary Trent Jr., and Jalen Green. Last year they had three McDonald's All-Americans.
Peterson joins Dybantsa and four-star wing Cam Ward as recent top-tier recruits to have interest in the Wildcats. The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League, is the No. 1 ranked player. Some are already pegging him as the top pick in the 2026 NBA draft.
Ward, out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, will spend his senior year at Largo High School. Ward is the No. 52-ranked player on the ESPN 100 while 247Sports list him at No. 62. The athletic wing can score on all three levels, thriving on the inside largely due to his athleticism.
