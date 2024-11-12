Kansas State's Jerome Tang Has Learned A Lot About Team After Two Games
The Kansas State Wildcats stand at 2-0 after defeating New Orleans (89-65) and Cleveland State (77-64) the first week of the season.
Coach Jerome Tang spoke to the media ahead of his team's matchup against LSU this Thursday at 9 p.m. The Tigers, led by coach Matt McMahon, are also 2-0.
So what has Tang learned so far?
"Oh, man, what a heck of a question," Tang said. "You know, we got some guys who can make shots, and so even when you know we don't play as well as we want to, man. I got this friend, Tim Maloney, and we would be in staff meetings, and we'd have all these plans, how we need to guard this, how we need to do that, what we need doing. And he would be quiet the whole meeting. Then at the end of the meeting, he'd get up and go, I hope we make shots. That's all he'd say. I hope we make shots. And he would walk out of the meeting. And that's what it boils down to is, man, you got to make shots. So, you have got to do some other things, too. But if you make shots, it solves a lot of problems."
K-State's field goal percentage stands at 50.8 percent while making 43.4 percent of three-pointers.
In order to beat LSU, the Wildcats' shooting numbers will need to continue. Otherwise, coach Tang's team may receive its first loss of the season.
