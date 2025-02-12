Kansas State's Jerome Tang Moves Up School Rankings In This Category
Kansas State's victory over Arizona marked its sixth straight and seventh in the Big 12.
But it meant even more to coach Jerome Tang. He moved to 13-3 at home against AP Top-25 teams, including four this season. Tang is tied for fourth place in school history with 16 career Top-25 wins.
The Wildcats fans have been integral to the team's success, as illustrated by the team's 9-4 record at Bramlage Coliseum this season.
"To have a student section like that, who shows when it's 19 degrees outside, and they stand in line and come to support us, I love that," Tang said Tuesday night. "I call them my people, and I roll with them all the time because they got our backs. Every game we play for the rest of the year is important, and we need them. I'm so thankful for the students and the band; this is an incredible community here at K-State. You'd be an idiot not to wanna come here."
Dug McDaniel, who had a season-high 24 points and five steals, received chants of his name from the fanbase in the victory.
“I can’t even explain the feeling, it’s just a great feeling to know that they had my back,” McDaniel said. “I’m going through a little bit of pain right now and they just lifted me up. I could do nothing but smile in that moment.”
