Kansas State's Jerome Tang Once Again In Pursuit Of Top 20 Recruit
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has no problem going after top-tier players.
He's been in contention for some of the nation's best the past few years. This year is no different.
The Wildcats recently offered small forward Alexander Constanza out of Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The 6-foot-8 Constanza is rated the nation's No. 21 prospect by ESPN for the 2026 class.
"Excited for our guy Alexander Constanza on his most recent offer from Kansas State University," the Westminster social media account posted. "Thanks to Head Coach Jerome Tang and the entire coaching staff."
Constanza is the No. 3 player in the state of Florida. He also has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn and Florida. Constanza averaged 23.3 points and 8.6 rebounds on 40 percent shooting in the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers this month.
The Wildcats were recently in contention for the nation's No. 1 player, AJ Dybantsa, before he chose to play next season at BYU. They were also in the running for Darryn Peterson, who signed with Kansas.
The Wildcats are preparing to open the Big 12 season Monday against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Things haven't gone as expected after struggling through the non-conference schedule. After beginning with high expectations, they are just 6-5. They are on a three-game losing streak, including blowout losses to St. John's and Wichita State.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @KStateOnSI