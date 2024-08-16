Kansas State's Jordan Riley Brings Wrestling Flair To Defensive Backfield
Kansas State transfer Jordan Riley had yet to use his signature wrestling move this fall during practice.
The only thing preventing him contact drills haven't started, but he is likely to wait until the season. Riley was a high school wrestler before becoming a defensive standout at Ball State.
He entered the transfer portal this spring, joining the Wildcats.
"Wrestling always helps you with tackling," Riley said. "My favorite move is the blast double. That kind of helped me with coming down here and being able to swoop tackles."
Um, the blast double?
"You're diving at both legs and then you're swooping up and trying to take them to the ground," Riley said.
Last year he started 12 games at Ball State, finishing with 61 tackles. The Wildcats are hoping he can bring fire to the defensive backfield. Riley said the acclimation process ended when he helped motivate teammates in the weight room.
"I'm a big work ethic guy," Riley said. "When I first got here, it was all weight room so I kind of tried to show everybody my work ethic in the weight room and how I like to push myself. I just feel like I gained respect."
After an impressive spring and fall, he is ready for it to translate to the regular season. The Wildcats open next week at home against UT-Martin.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
@KStateOnSI