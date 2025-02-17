Kansas State's Linkon Cure Now Has A New Tight End Coach
When Kansas State offensive line coach Conor Riley left to take a job with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month, it set off a change reaction of events.
It ended with the Wildcats hiring Luke Wells as tight ends coach on Monday.
“Luke brings an extensive amount of coaching experience and recruiting energy to our tight end room, which of course has been a big piece to our recent offensive success,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. “I have known Luke for quite a while and even visited with him during previous position openings, and we are thrilled to have him and his family in our program.”
Wells, who played at Oklahoma, has coached the position at Tulsa, Texas Tech and Iowa State.
“I am grateful for the opportunity from coach Klieman to help this staff and be a part of the winning culture at K-State,” Wells said. “I can’t wait to get to work with our talented group of tight ends.”
The position is especially important for the Wildcats because they have incoming freshman Linkon Cure, the nation's top tight end recruit. Cure is the program's first five-star recruit.
BIG EXPECTATIONS FOR AVERY
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson enters his junior season with lofty expecations.
New offensive coordinator Matt Wells is thinking even bigger for Johnson. In an interview with Landon Reinhardt of KSNT, Wells said he believes Johnson has what it takes to make the next level.
“He’ll play on Sunday,” Wells said. “But he’s got a lot of work to do before then. He’ll be the first to tell you, and that’s not a negative thing. That’s a growth thing. We’ve got to continue to grow and push the limits for him physically. Keep gaining weight, keep getting stronger, but also mentally.”
Last season Johnson was handed the reigns after Will Howard transferred to Ohio State. Johnson led the Wildcats to a 9-4 record and a victory against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. He threw for 2,712 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Johnson, a junior, likely enters next season with Heisman-like expectations. He is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. He also ran for 605 yards and seven touchdowns.
The addition of Cure should also help Johnson. Cure, the nation's top tight end coming out of high school, is the Wildcats' highest-rated player in history.
But it comes down to Johnson if K-State is going to compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
